Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7,637.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 222,870 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,815,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $1,938,647,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,477,831,000 after buying an additional 1,449,730 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $1,490,492,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,473,252,000 after acquiring an additional 293,482 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $88.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.05.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

View Our Latest Report on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.