Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys 373,635 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 9,248.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 377,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,635 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000.

SLYG opened at $87.34 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.78 and its 200 day moving average is $86.90.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

