Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $224,000 Holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 663.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578,201 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 1.19% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCOW. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 212,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 126,885 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 444,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,232,000 after buying an additional 291,079 shares during the last quarter. Cosner Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $777,000. Finally, MY Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:GCOW opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.