Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $178,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 183,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,793,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,637,000 after buying an additional 30,979 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,868.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CL shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $107.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

