Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $182,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $301.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $214.53 and a fifty-two week high of $303.10.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.06.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

