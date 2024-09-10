Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New $162,000 Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 117,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.57.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:BLDR opened at $166.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.06. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.25.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

