Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 142,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.
AutoZone Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,115.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,064.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3,003.35. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,375.35 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AutoZone
AutoZone Profile
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AutoZone
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.