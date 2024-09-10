Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases 115,303 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8,835.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,303 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,686,139,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,065 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,869,000 after buying an additional 693,873 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,755,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,741,000 after buying an additional 135,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 67.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after buying an additional 1,832,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $178.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $244.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.