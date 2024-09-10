Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 33,581 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 105,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 65,047 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 106,190 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 766,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,881,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 80,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 20,682 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 306,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

