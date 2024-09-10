Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3,330.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 280,793 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,195.1% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 260,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after buying an additional 257,528 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 191,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 9,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.02. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

