Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LRN shares. Citigroup lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Stride from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Stride Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LRN stock opened at $78.26 on Tuesday. Stride has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $83.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. Stride had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $534.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stride will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stride by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stride by 1.1% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stride by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Stride by 4.8% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Stride by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

