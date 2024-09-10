Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 871.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $204,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $362.78 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $365.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.11.

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

