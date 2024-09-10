Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,405 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 90,123 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.10% of Sunrun worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,374 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 758,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after buying an additional 153,007 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 7.6% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 4,662 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $58,834.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,572,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 4,662 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $58,834.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $31,688.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 312,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,293 shares of company stock worth $3,249,709 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Sunrun from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.98.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

