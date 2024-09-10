Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) Trading Up 1.1%

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 18,379 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 108,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.
The company has a market cap of $3.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65.
Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($9.94) EPS for the quarter. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter.
Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals and Nonprescription Over-The-Counter Products.
