Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) Trading Up 1.1%

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 18,379 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 108,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

The company has a market cap of $3.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65.

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($9.94) EPS for the quarter. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sunshine Biopharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) by 118.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,130,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,156,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.29% of Sunshine Biopharma worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Prescription Generic Pharmaceuticals and Nonprescription Over-The-Counter Products.

