Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 169,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned 0.56% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

