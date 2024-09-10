SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

SIVB opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02. The company has a market cap of $710,412.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $597.16.

