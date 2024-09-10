Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 361,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,757 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $10,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SG opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.70. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.53.

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $184.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Sweetgreen news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $102,793.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,205.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $102,793.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,205.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 169,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $6,072,744.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,228 shares in the company, valued at $69,044,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 371,116 shares of company stock worth $13,248,867. 21.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

