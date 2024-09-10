Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Position Boosted by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,962,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SYF opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $52.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

