Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 147,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 44.7% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 171,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 53,091 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.3% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 42.9% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in Sysco by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $78.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

