Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Major Shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third Sells 75,000 Shares

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $867,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,926,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,670,051. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 175,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $2,030,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 25,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $288,750.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 150,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $1,513,500.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,321,650.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 40,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $392,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 200,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $1,964,000.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 262,740 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $2,569,597.20.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 550,171 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $5,386,174.09.

TNGX stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $981.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87.

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 274.04%. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

