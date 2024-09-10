TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,178 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $9,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 22,393 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 277,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,016,000 after purchasing an additional 155,487 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $60,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,184.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $1,720,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,724,491.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $60,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,184.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,115,349 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $168.95 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $176.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on M&T Bank

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.