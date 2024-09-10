TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 45,000 Shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Birkenstock worth $13,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIRK. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Birkenstock by 377.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Birkenstock by 358.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIRK shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

BIRK opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.91. Birkenstock Holding plc has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $64.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Birkenstock had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $564.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

