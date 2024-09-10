TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,113,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,365 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $17,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SILV. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 5,624.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,352,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after buying an additional 4,276,888 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 28,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SILV shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

Shares of SILV stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.73. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.22.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $72.74 million for the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 40.61%. Analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SilverCrest Metals Profile

(Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, BC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.