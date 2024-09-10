TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,390 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $13,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $820,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,712,000 after purchasing an additional 962,073 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 71.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,024,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,758,000 after purchasing an additional 428,276 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 876.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 428,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,944,000 after purchasing an additional 384,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,584.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $408,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,784.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,788,590. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $143.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $152.42.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.54.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

