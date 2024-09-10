TD Asset Management Inc Buys 16,811 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 739,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 315,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 159,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891 in the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.0 %

KMI stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

