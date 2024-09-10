TD Asset Management Inc Buys 176,884 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 669,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,884 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.28% of Oscar Health worth $10,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 38,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 682.4% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 33,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSCR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Baird R W raised shares of Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Oscar Health Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.67, a PEG ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.24.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Oscar Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

In other news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $57,532.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,906.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $286,488.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 392,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $57,532.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,906.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,569 shares of company stock worth $3,007,069. 25.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oscar Health Profile

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.