TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26,107 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $14,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 1,692.3% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $214.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $185.04 and a 1-year high of $263.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.63.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

