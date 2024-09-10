TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 311,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,570 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.35. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $73.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 138.32% and a negative net margin of 52.99%. The company’s revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,451,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

