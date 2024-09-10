TD Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $11,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,683,000 after purchasing an additional 187,847 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,436,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,527,000 after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,876,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,526,000 after purchasing an additional 36,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $198,207,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1,503.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $129.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.09 and a 200-day moving average of $133.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.54.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

