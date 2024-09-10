TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,766 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.13% of Amdocs worth $11,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 192,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,959,000 after purchasing an additional 59,639 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Stock Performance

DOX opened at $85.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.34. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $94.04.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

