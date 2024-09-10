TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $14,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 8.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.9% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $136.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.06. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $164.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

