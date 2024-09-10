TD Asset Management Inc Has $10.19 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.07% of Insulet worth $10,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,476,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,056,255,000 after buying an additional 1,556,455 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $227,655,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 30.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,886,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,607,000 after buying an additional 443,783 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,623,000 after buying an additional 316,649 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Insulet by 206.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 429,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,632,000 after acquiring an additional 289,591 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, June 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

In other news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $219.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $223.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.60 and its 200-day moving average is $184.36.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

