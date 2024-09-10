TD Asset Management Inc Has $11.31 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $11,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $35.06.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KHC

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.