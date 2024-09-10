TD Asset Management Inc Has $12.39 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Leidos worth $12,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Leidos by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,689.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $153.40 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $159.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 66.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 65.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LDOS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.08.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

