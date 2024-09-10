TD Asset Management Inc Has $14.91 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,145 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $14,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $443,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $458,000. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $1,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $39.05. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,000,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,571,855. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.