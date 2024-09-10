TD Asset Management Inc Has $15.77 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.05% of VICI Properties worth $15,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755,553 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 67,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,903 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,528,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,793 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788,229 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $460,431,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

VICI Properties Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $34.02.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

