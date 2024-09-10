TD Asset Management Inc Has $9.71 Million Stock Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $9,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $97,951.17. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,603.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,309,283.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $97,951.17. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,603.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,077 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $48.61.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81 million. Revolution Medicines’s revenue was down 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RVMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.92.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

