TD Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.05% of Garmin worth $16,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Garmin by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Garmin by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $182.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $184.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.25.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GRMN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,081,348.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,892 shares of company stock worth $2,296,174 over the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.