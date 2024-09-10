TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 2,834 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $16,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,368,273,000 after purchasing an additional 755,991 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,494,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,627,000 after buying an additional 83,601 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $388,027,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,200,000 after purchasing an additional 83,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $282,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.73.

VMC opened at $231.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.89. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $190.51 and a twelve month high of $278.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

