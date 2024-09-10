TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 3,861 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $16,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $197,820,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $27,588,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Aflac by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 484,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,945,000 after purchasing an additional 320,867 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Aflac by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 311,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,723,000 after purchasing an additional 191,975 shares during the period. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $12,546,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $109.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.89 and a 1-year high of $111.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.53 and its 200 day moving average is $90.25.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AFL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

