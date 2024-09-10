TD Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $13,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $3,032,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ANSYS by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,537,000 after acquiring an additional 66,338 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management grew its position in ANSYS by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 90,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,985,000 after acquiring an additional 18,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $309.70 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANSS

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.