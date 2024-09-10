TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $259.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.81 and a 52 week high of $312.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.80.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

