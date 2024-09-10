TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.30% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $17,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.76.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

