TD Asset Management Inc Sells 20,229 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,229 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $15,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,811,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,554,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,537,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,478,000 after purchasing an additional 810,158 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2,244.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 597,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,824,000 after purchasing an additional 572,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,557,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,899,000 after purchasing an additional 473,559 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,709. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $174.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.86 and a 200 day moving average of $152.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $179.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.46.

View Our Latest Report on Extra Space Storage

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.