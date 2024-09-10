TD Asset Management Inc Sells 21,439 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,439 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Pinterest worth $17,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 113.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 71.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.65.

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,689 shares of company stock worth $1,628,002. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average is $37.20.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

