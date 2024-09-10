TD Asset Management Inc Sells 23,008 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,008 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Mosaic worth $12,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $1,776,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mosaic by 1,007.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 219,463 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth about $3,610,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 523.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 216,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 181,654 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Mosaic by 263.7% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOS opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $40.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

In other Mosaic news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

