TD Asset Management Inc Sells 378 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $10,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,534,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,375,905,000 after buying an additional 16,189 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,574,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $676,041,000 after buying an additional 48,397 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 613,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,586,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 519,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,774,000 after buying an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $424.26 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.10.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.17.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

