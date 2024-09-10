TD Asset Management Inc Sells 601,274 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601,274 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $13,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Kenvue by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,812,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,124,000 after buying an additional 799,654 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 2,395.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 34,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Kenvue by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 164,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 434,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue stock opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.39. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $23.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. Kenvue’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.13%.

KVUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

