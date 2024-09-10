TD Asset Management Inc Sells 9,258 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,258 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.08% of Bunge Global worth $12,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bunge Global by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of BG opened at $98.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.86. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

