TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,852 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $13,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD opened at $79.56 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $85.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.03, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.